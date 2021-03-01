Woman injured in Las Cruces crash charged with child abuse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman who was seriously injured in an early morning single-vehicle crash, along with her 11-year-old daughter, on Feb. 22 near Helia Avenue in Las Cruces was charged with child abuse.

Tuyet Anh Bai Ta, 31, and her daughter had to be extricated from the vehicle. Ta is charged with a first-degree felony count of child abuse and a misdemeanor count of careless driving. She also faces motor vehicle violations of driving without proper insurance, driving with no registration, no child passenger restraint and driving without use of a safety belt.

At about 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 22, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a home on the 4600 block of Helia Avenue. Police found a black 2011 Infinity allegedly driven by Ta that crashed through a rock wall and was sitting in the home’s backyard.

According to investigators, there was no evidence of braking as the Infinity left Sonoma Ranch Boulevard, crossed through a dirt lot and through landscaping of a home on Meridian Street. They believe the vehicle continued to accelerate until it struck the rock wall at 4601 Helia Ave.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Ta’s arrest. She was taken into custody on Feb. 26 after being discharged from the hospital. Ta was not incarcerated and was released on her own recognizance.

Both Ta, and her daughter had to be extricated from the vehicle. Ta suffered multiple injuries and was unconscious when she was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center. She was later airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso serious injuries. Her daughter suffered a fractured leg and was transported to Mountainview.

Both have since been discharged from the hospital.