Woman in her 20s among 5 new virus deaths in Doña Ana County, 223 new virus cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 23 new deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19, including a woman in her 20s in Doña Ana County.

Doña Ana County reported five deaths total on Wednesday. All patients had underlying conditions. They include a woman in her 20s who was hospitalized, a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized, a man in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces, man in his 70s who was hospitalized and a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.

The total number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,451.

There were 223 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, 23 new cases in Lincoln County and 25 new cases in Otero County.

The Health Department also reported three new cases among inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility and four new cases among inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.

To see detailed COVID-19 information for New Mexico, visit the New Mexico COVID-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

Latest Headlines