What new CDC guidance for in-person learning means for Las Cruces students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The superintendent for Las Cruces Public Schools said the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about students going back to school is what the district has been waiting on.

The guidance from the CDC says students getting back in the classroom should be a priority and recommends parents get children vaccinated against COVID-19. Those that are older than 2 years old and are not vaccinated should wear a mask indoors, however, they don’t have to wear a mask outdoors.

The CDC also recommends that schools have at least three feet in distance between students in the classroom.

“This is the news we have been waiting for,” said LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos. “The new school year is a month away and parents want to know what to expect in the coming year. For those of us at the district level, who are preparing buildings and classrooms for a full return, guidance can’t come soon enough.”

Ramos said he’s in communication with New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) officials. According to a statement issued by PED on Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health is reviewing the new CDC guidelines and will give guidance to New Mexico districts.

“We expect our updated guidance, which will be announced upon completion, to align closely with the CDC’s recommendations and to continue making the health and safety of children a priority,” a PED spokesperson said in the statement.

LCPS students in grades first through 12th return to school on Aug. 9. Kindergarten students start on Aug. 10.

