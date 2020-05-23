‘We’re seeing an alarming increase in cases along the Texas-New Mexico border’

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — The state of New Mexico is reporting 22 new positive COVID-19 results in Doña Ana County Saturday, bringing the total to 391. The number of deaths remains two.

The state also says the virus outbreak continues in Otero county detention facilities, with 11 new cases for federal inmates at the Otero Count Prison Facility and 26 new cases for migrant detainees at the Otero ICE Processing Center. To date, there are 92 COVID-19 cases reported in the ICE Processing Center and 90 reported among federal and state inmates at the Otero Prison.

Overall, the state reported 175 new cases and six additional deaths Saturday, bringing the number of positive virus cases statewide to 6,795 and fatalities to 308. There are 208 people hospitalized statewide in New Mexico.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases near the El Paso area – Sunland Park, Santa Teresa, Anthony, and Chaparral – continues to grow, representing 69% of all virus cases in Doña Ana County. As a result of those high numbers, Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima issued a plea to Las Cruces residents to refrain from traveling to El Paso over the Memorial Day weekend.

“I’m going to ask again if you would please refrain from visiting our friends and neighbors in El Paso,” Mayor Miyagishima said. “Obviously, if you work there or if you have to visit someone, that’s one thing. But if you’re going there for shopping or for eating, please consider staying home, ordering food from one of the great restaurants here in Las Cruces, watch a movie, I’m hearing even some of the movie theaters are selling popcorn curbside.”

On Saturday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham shared a tweet with a similar message from Dr. David Scrase from the New Mexico Department of Human Services.

“We’re monitoring closely the spread of COVID-19 across the state, and we’re seeing an alarming increase in cases along the southern part of the state. Particularly, along the Texas-New Mexico border,” Dr. Scrase said. “Please be careful this weekend if you live in Southern New Mexico, avoid large crowds. If you must go out, wear that mask, stay six-feet away from others, to protect yourself, to protect your family, and to protect your neighbors.”

