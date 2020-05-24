Website connects consumers with New Mexico agriculture products

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Are you looking for locally sourced beef, lamb, milk, or pork? A website operated by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture can help connect you with a provider in the state of New Mexico.

“During this unprecedented time, there have been many instances in which we’ve needed to identify food sources quickly,” said New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte. “This new resource allows consumers to connect with agricultural businesses and producers right here in New Mexico.”

As part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Agriculture has assisted with identifying sources and securing food promptly, whether it has been for food banks or New Mexico’s Nations, Tribes and Pueblos. Now consumers can link directly to local producers and agricultural businesses.

“We want to have a central hub for home-grown and produced items,” said Witte. “We’re still working with the ag industry to grow this resource. Products are continuously being added to the list, and we plan to continue this effort post-pandemic.”

Business owners interested in being listed on the state’s website can also fill out a table on the site to be added.