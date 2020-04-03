New Mexico Governor announces 92 new coronavirus cases

Breaking News
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announce 92 new cases in New Mexico, including one more in Dona Ana County, Friday during a news conference.

Participating with the governor will be Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel and department of Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase. The news conference will be stream live on this page.

