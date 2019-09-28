Walmart in Las Cruces introduces grocery delivery to your doorstep

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Participating Walmart’s will now deliver groceries to your doorstep.

Highly-trained personal shoppers will carefully select the freshest produce, meats, and other items each customer selects. According to Walmart managers, all Walmart grocery orders are backed by their freshness guarantee.

Delivery eligibility will be determined by where you choose to have your groceries delivered. Customers can enter their address to the Walmart website to find out if the delivery service is available at their nearest Walmart.

Customers can receive three free deliveries by using promo code DELIVERY with any $50 and over order.

Code expires January 31, 2020.