Voting now underway for “Mask Madness” competition

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Voting is now underway in the New Mexico statewide competition that is intended to highlight the creativity and artistic ability of New Mexicans.

“Mask Madness” is an idea that was created amid the COVID-19 pandemic to showcase the most creative face-covering in New Mexico.





Some of the people who have submitted their photos for the “Mask Madness” competition

The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday that the first round of voting has opened.

New Mexicans can cast a vote for their favorite masks once a day online here.

Seeding-round voting will be open through the end of Wednesday, June 3. The top vote-getters will be seeded into brackets and New Mexicans will be able to vote for their favorite mask in each match up until a champion is crowned – and a prize is awarded to the best mask in New Mexico.

Per the New Mexico Department of Health public health emergency order effective May 16, all New Mexicans are required to wear a mask or face-covering in public settings, with exceptions for eating, drinking, and exercising and medical requirements. New Mexicans can make their own mask easily – see a tutorial video here. New Mexicans can also request a face covering from the state here.