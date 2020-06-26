Virus concerns force cancellation of New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say they are heartbroken but that the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to cancel this year’s state fair.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham raised concerns Thursday about a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections in the state, indicating that it might be no-go for funnel cakes, turkey legs and the rest of the pageantry that makes up the annual September spectacle.

The fair’s general manager said Friday in a video message that it was a difficult decision.

Other large events including the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the Gathering of Nations Powwow and Santa Fe’s summer art markets also have been canceled.