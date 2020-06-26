Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 continue to skyrocket: 1 new death and a record 233 new cases

Virus concerns force cancellation of New Mexico State Fair

Las Cruces News
Posted: / Updated:
new_mexico_flag_mgn_1474925015147.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say they are heartbroken but that the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to cancel this year’s state fair.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham raised concerns Thursday about a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections in the state, indicating that it might be no-go for funnel cakes, turkey legs and the rest of the pageantry that makes up the annual September spectacle.

The fair’s general manager said Friday in a video message that it was a difficult decision.

Other large events including the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the Gathering of Nations Powwow and Santa Fe’s summer art markets also have been canceled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Border Patrol agents attempt to stop car before it crashes, killing 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Patrol agents attempt to stop car before it crashes, killing 7"

Destination Texas: Hueco Tanks State Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destination Texas: Hueco Tanks State Park"

Gov. Greg Abbott pauses future capacity increases as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Greg Abbott pauses future capacity increases as COVID-19 cases skyrocket"

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash on Delta, El Paso Police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash on Delta, El Paso Police say"

Gov. Abbott halts elective surgeries in large cities as COVID-19 fills up hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott halts elective surgeries in large cities as COVID-19 fills up hospitals"

Texas cities could see 'apocalyptic' numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas cities could see 'apocalyptic' numbers"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz