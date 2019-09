LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University students interested in STEM careers will have the chance to learn from the pros this school year.

“Galactic Unite,” the outreach arm at Virgin Galactic, is offering five NMSU students a year-long scholarship and mentorship with a team member.

CEO George Whitesides says the year-long scholarship will include mentoring with a Virgin Galactic team member. It will be granted to those studying a degree in engineering.