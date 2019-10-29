Victim, drivers involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Las Cruces identified

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles on Friday night.

Jose Alberto Carrillo, 58, was walking across Solano Drive near Poplar Avenue when he was initially hit by a black pick-up truck just before 7 p.m. on Friday night. Witnesses say Carrillo was then hit by a silver car. Both drivers fled from the scene without stopping to render aid.

Late Friday, a 78-year-old woman called LCPD identifying herself as the driver of the silver car, a Hyundai Elantra, that was the second vehicle to hit Carrillo.

Saturday morning, a 34-year-old man went to the Las Cruces Police Department Headquarters identifying himself as the driver of the black pickup truck, a 2002 GMC, that initially hit Carrillo.

Traffic investigators interviewed both drivers and obtained warrants to collect evidence from both vehicles. The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.