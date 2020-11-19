Vatican investigating former Las Cruces bishop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former Las Cruces Bishop is being investigated by the Vatican for his handling of sexual abuse allegations.

According to the Catholic News Agency, the investigation revolves around Bishop Oscar Cantu and how he handled allegations of clerical sexual abuse within the Diocese of Las Cruces.

The Catholic News Agency reported that the investigation is being carried out under the provisions of Vos estis lux mundi, which is a 2019 law from Pope Francis that holds bishops accountable in the handling of sexual abuse cases.

Cantu served as bishop in Las Cruces from 2013 to 2018. He is now a Bishop in San Jose, California.

The Diocese of Las Cruces has faced multiple accusations of sexual abuse clergy dating back decades.

The Catholic News Agency emphasized in their article that this is a preliminary investigation, and no formal charges have yet been brought.

Latest Headlines