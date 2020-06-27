Uptick in cases continues in Doña Ana County while statewide hospitalizations remain low

DONA ANA, Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico Health officials reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, bringing the total number of infected since the start of the pandemic to 868. Keeping trend with other Borderland communities, Doña Ana County also saw a record number of new virus cases this week, at 167. The prior record was 115 in mid-May.

The state also reported an additional case among New Mexico inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility. The announcement comes as a new report from New Mexico In Depth says state officials moved 39 inmates out of the facility before the outbreak began in earnest. All transferred inmates had one thing in common — they were not sex offenders. The only remaining inmates held by New Mexico Corrections were convicted of some sort of sex offense during this prison sentence or in the past. The policy has come under scrutiny from several human rights organizations, including the ACLU, for singling out this category of offenders for higher risk of infection while protecting the inmates who were serving time for other offenses.

Overall, New Mexico reported three additional deaths Saturday, bringing the number of deaths to 491. The state is reporting a total of 11,619 COVID-19 cases statewide since the pandemic began.

Notably, New Mexico is only reporting 122 people hospitalized statewide for the virus, only one more than El Paso County. New Mexico In Depth says eight prisoners held by New Mexico Corrections are hospitalized in El Paso. They are not included in the overall city hospitalization data.