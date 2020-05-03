Update: New Mexico Department of Health reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County

DONA ANA CO., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 118 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 37 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 28 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 26 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case Taos County
  • 1 new case in Valencia

