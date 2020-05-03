Update: New Mexico Department of Health reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County

DONA ANA CO., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 118 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 37 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 28 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 6 new cases in Sandoval County
- 26 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case Taos County
- 1 new case in Valencia