Update: Las Cruces mother and child allegedly killed by a drunk driver who told PD he drank ‘a lot’

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Juan Martinez, 73, is charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter after a head-on collision that killed Elide Yvonne Garcia, 25, and her 6-year-old son, Jose Luis Wences.

Court documents say Martinez was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso after the crash with several spinal fractures.

While at the hospital, officers asked Martinez what he was doing before the crash, and he said he had been drinking with friends, court documents say.

The officer interrogating Martinez noticed his speech was slurred and asked how much he had to drink and Martinez replied, “a lot,” according to the affidavit.

Officials noticed Martinez was incoherent and unable to speak with the officers.

According to the affidavit, officers were told by University Medical Center staff that the blood obtained from Martinez showed a blood alcohol level of .19 BAC.

As we previously reported the crash happened on Dec. 7 at around 7:30 p.m. on Loop 375 West (Border Highway) near Bowie High School.

According to traffic investigators, Juan Martinez was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic in a 1999 Toyota 4Runner.

At the same time, Elide Yvonna Garcia, 25, of Las Cruces was driving west in a 2017 Toyota Corrola. Martinez hit Garcia’s car head-on.

The crash instantly killed her son, 6-year-old Jose Luis Wences. Garcia was transported to a local hospital where she also died.

A passenger in the Corrola, 29-year-old Alberto Cuellar also suffered multiple hip and leg fractures according to court documents.

This is the 64th and 65th traffic deaths in 2019 compared to 64 at this time last year.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account to assist the family, who she says are low-income and ensure they can have proper funerals. If you would like to donate, please CLICK HERE.