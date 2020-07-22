U.S. Courthouse in Las Cruces closed to public after contractor tests positive for COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Federal Courthouse has been shut down after a contractor tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.

A district judge ordered the building to close to the public through Friday, July 24, 2020.

According to federal officials, only those persons with official court business shall enter the courthouse.

Persons having official court business include:

Court employees and contractors.

Couriers, package and postal workers.