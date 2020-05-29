U.S. Border Patrol Agents seize over $36,000 from 21-year-old female

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Border Patrol agents encountered a 21-year-old female driving a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV at the I-10 checkpoint west of Las Cruces, Friday.

According to a release, an agent detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle while interviewing the female.

The agent then referred the vehicle with all five U.S. citizen occupants to a secondary inspection.

Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to the possible presence of narcotics. Agents found 5.5 grams of marijuana hidden in the vehicle, as well as over $36,000 believed to be from or intended for criminal activity.

“Border Patrol Agents utilizing our specially-trained canines are a vital element in conducting the successful everyday enforcement operations necessary to keep our communities safe from criminal activity,” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Currency that is seized intended for the use of criminal activity is a debilitating blow to the criminal organizations operating within our communities.”