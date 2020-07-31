Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health has reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Doña Ana County and health officials also announced 34 new cases.

Health officials said the latest deaths includes a woman in her 70s. The woman was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The second death was a woman in her 80s who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

Throughout New Mexico, 216 cases were reported on Friday, this includes the 34 new cases in Doña Ana County. Health officials said there was seven deaths related to the virus on Friday.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 642.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

49 new cases in Bernalillo County

18 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

21 new cases in Curry County

34 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 20,600 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 4,735

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 334

Cibola County: 331

Colfax County: 13

Curry County: 453

Doña Ana County: 2,171

Eddy County: 242

Grant County: 66

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 85

Lea County: 605

Lincoln County: 97

Los Alamos County: 20

Luna County: 223

McKinley County: 3,988

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 182

Quay County: 31

Rio Arriba County: 293

Roosevelt County: 139

Sandoval County: 1,070

San Juan County: 2,994

San Miguel County: 41

Santa Fe County: 561

Sierra County: 28

Socorro County: 73

Taos County: 94

Torrance County: 59

Union County: 25

Valencia County: 354

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 266

Otero County Prison Facility: 278

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 470

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

As of Friday, there are 152 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, and there are 8,139 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.