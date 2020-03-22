Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County, total now at four

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health announced new cases throughout the state Sunday, including two positive tests in Doña Ana County.

The two new cases include a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 20s. The two new cases are in addition to the man and woman in their 20s who tested positive earlier this weekend.

In total, the state of New Mexico now has 65 cases, eight of which were announced Sunday.

Two new cases in Bernalillo County

A female in her 60s.

A male in his 30s.

Two new cases in Doña Ana County:

​A female in her 50s.

A female in her 20s.

One new case in McKinley County:

​A male 9 years old.

One new case in San Juan County:

​A male in his 50s.

Two new cases in Santa Fe County:

​A male in his 30s.

A male in his 40s.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 65 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 34

Doña Ana County: 4

Lea County: 1

McKinley County: 2

Sandoval County: 7

San Juan County: 1

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 10

​​Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 3

New Mexico health officials say community spread is apparent in the state and they’re urging residents to practice social distancing, increased handwashing, and other methods to curb the spread of the virus.