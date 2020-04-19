Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

1  of  2
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health officials say a technical error with reporting from some labs resulted in only partial information on positive COVID-19 tests Sunday, however, 47 new cases were still recorded statewide.

Two of those new cases are from Doña Ana County, which now has 69 total positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

New Mexico also reported two new deaths associated with the virus on Sunday, a man in his 30s from Bernalillo County and a woman in her 80s from San Juan County. The total number of deaths in the state is now 55.

The elderly woman was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington, one of nine congregate living facilities statewide reporting outbreaks.

New Mexico also launched a new tool over the weekend to identify zip codes for positive tests. It reveals that many of the positive tests coming from the county are areas that surround El Paso, such as Sunland Park and Santa Teresa.

  • 88063 (Sunland Park): 6
  • 88008 (Santa Teresa): 2
  • 88021(Anthony/La Union): 11
  • 88024 (Anthony): 2
  • 88081 (Chaparral): 10
  • 88048 (Mesquite): 1
  • 88005 (Mesilla): 6
  • 88001 (Las Cruces): 4
  • 88011 (Las Cruces): 8
  • 88012 (Doña Ana): 7

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

New Mexico has increased testing capacity, meaning they’re now able to test more possible cases, including the following:  

  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
  • Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath. 

