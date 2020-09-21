Two more LCPS staffers report testing positive for COVID-19

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two additional Las Cruces Public Schools employees have reported positive COVID-19 test results, LCPS school officials said Monday.

One employee is at Hermosa Heights Elementary and the other is at Mesa Middle School, according to LCPS administrators. Mesa Middle School was closed Monday and will reopen after the building has been sanitized.

The Hermosa Heights employee learned of their test results on Sunday, but has not been in the school since Sept. 14. Hermosa Heights is also scheduled to be sanitized.

All staff at both schools have been notified.

These cases bring the total number of LCPS employees who have tested positive to 10.

On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 18 new cases in Doña Ana County.