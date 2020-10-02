Two more Las Cruces Public Schools employees test positive for COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools is reporting that two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.

The total number of LCPS employees who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 16.

According to LCPS, one employee at Alameda Elementary school tested positive for the virus. Earlier this week another employee at the same school also tested positive. Officials said that as a result of the positive cases, Alameda was closed at 1 p.m. on Friday and will undergo deep sanitation over the weekend.

The school is expected to reopen Monday, Oct. 5.

The other case was reported at Oñate High School but was isolated to the kitchen area. The employee who tested positive has not been in the building since Monday, officials reported. LCPS said there is no reason to believe the public is at risk for infection. The kitchen is scheduled to be disinfected over the weekend and will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Staff at both schools were notified Friday, and contact tracing is being conducted. Any employees determined to have been in contact with an infected employee will be notified, LCPS said.

Beginning Friday, Las Cruces Public Schools said it will provide a weekly update on any developments related to COVID-19 every Friday.

The New Mexico Public Education Department will continue to provide daily updates on positive cases around the state, including LCPS, on their website.