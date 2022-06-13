LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Two mobile homes went up in flames on Monday morning.

The Las Cruces Fire Department says they were dispatched a little after 10:30 a.m. to the mobile home park located on Three Crosses Ave near Alameda in Las Cruces.

The owner of one of the mobile homes saying she lost everything in the fire.

“Everything that I own, everything, everything’s okay,” the homeowner Yvette Perez.

Perez says that she was not at home when the fire started, adding she was told it started in her neighbors home and jumped to hers.

“My son saved my dog and we were looking for my cat and I was at the hospital I just left and came over here.”





“It started in one structure and did extend into another,” said Tibor Kocsis with the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Another issue during the battle against Monday’s fire: daytime temperatures already approaching the century mark.

“They’re all bunkered up they have the air tanks on it’s a lot of weight and a lot of heat that their trapping inside their suit and that causes early heat exhaustion and stroke,” said Tibor Kocsis. “Us at the fire department are mindful of that and we rotate our crews very fast to make sure that’s not an issue.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the Las Cruces Fire Department does say that the Red Cross is helping the families impacted.

