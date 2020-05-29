Two men arrested in connection to Thursday night shooting in Organ, New Mexico

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Organ, New Mexico.

61-year-old Manuel Balderrama has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Tampering with Evidence and 24-year-old Blanco Balderrama has been charged with Tampering with Evidence.

Blanco Balderrama

Manuel Balderrama

According to the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened on Thursday at around 6:20 p.m. on the 7500 block of Grouse Run Dr.

Authorities said two victims with gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital. One victim is currently in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Dona Ana County Sheriff Deputies detained two suspects at the scene and they were later charged by Sheriff Detectives, officials said.

Both suspects are being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.