Breaking News
EPISD announces plan to slowly reopen school campuses

Two men arrested in connection to Thursday night shooting in Organ, New Mexico

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo via WATE

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Organ, New Mexico.

61-year-old Manuel Balderrama has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Tampering with Evidence and 24-year-old Blanco Balderrama has been charged with Tampering with Evidence.

  • Blanco Balderrama
  • Manuel Balderrama

According to the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened on Thursday at around 6:20 p.m. on the 7500 block of Grouse Run Dr.

Authorities said two victims with gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital. One victim is currently in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Dona Ana County Sheriff Deputies detained two suspects at the scene and they were later charged by Sheriff Detectives, officials said.

Both suspects are being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Attacks continue against Juarez police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attacks continue against Juarez police"

Bicycle Stolen from Volunteer Helping Feed Families In Southern NM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bicycle Stolen from Volunteer Helping Feed Families In Southern NM"

Chapin senior's journey to graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chapin senior's journey to graduation"

Chico's Tacos Reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chico's Tacos Reopens"

El Paso Bars and Other Businesses Prepare to Partially Reopen on Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Bars and Other Businesses Prepare to Partially Reopen on Friday"

Estate sale business anxious to reopen but have no clear guidelines of when it can.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Estate sale business anxious to reopen but have no clear guidelines of when it can."
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime