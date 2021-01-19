Two Las Cruces pedestrians seriously injured in weekend crash remain hospitalized

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two Las Cruces pedestrians who were seriously injured in car crashes over the weekend remain in the hospital.

The pedestrians were transported to University Medical Center in El Paso, where they remain, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

LCPD continues to investigate the car crashes that injured the pedestrians.

The first crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday in the 1800 block of South Valley Drive. A 21-year-old woman driving a silver Volkswagen was northbound on Valley Drive when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was standing in the roadway, police said. The driver stopped and was cooperated with police.

According to LCPD, lighting and conditions would have made it difficult for the driver to see the pedestrian, a 40-year-old man who resides in Las Cruces, in the roadway.

The second crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Espina Street. A vehicle struck a man in the roadway, according to LCPD. The victim, a 67-year-old man who also resides in Las Cruces, was lying in the roadway with critical injuries.

The driver in Monday’s crash fled from the scene without rendering aid. Charges in this case are pending.