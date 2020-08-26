Two Las Cruces children killed in Texoma crash

TEXOMA, Okla. (KFOR) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two young children from Las Cruces.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 23, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 54 and County Road 18 near Texoma.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Intessar Al Yasiri was driving a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country van westbound on Hwy 54 when she struck a semi-truck that was parked on the shoulder.

The van hit the axle of the semi-truck and came to rest on Hwy. 54, facing southbound in the outside lane of traffic.

In all, troopers say there were eight children from Las Cruces, New Mexico, inside the van at the time of the crash.

Investigators say a 9-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident report states a 10-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say inattention is to blame for the crash.

