Two additional LCPS employees test positive for COVID-19

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools said two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

These cases bring the total number of LCPS employees who have tested positive to 14.  

The employees work at Highland Elementary and Mesilla Elementary. The employee at Highland had not been in the building since Sept. 11, and the staffer at Mesilla had not been in that building since Sept. 10. 

Staff at both schools were notified, and contact tracing is being conducted. Any employees determined to have been in contact with the affected employees will be notified.  

Because two weeks have elapsed, the schools will not be closed and will not undergo deep sanitation. Cleaning protocols at LCPS allow for sanitation when an employee known to be infected with the virus has been inside a building within two weeks.

Daily disinfection practices, however, are still in place.

