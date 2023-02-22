LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces experienced strong winds across the city causing major damage and delays Wednesday. Semi-trucks could be seen stopped along the highways due to those winds.

Those trucks were also making sure they were fueled up before making decisions on whether or not to continue on their route.

One driver, Andrew Deitzler with IWX says that the safest thing to do where there are high winds is to stay put.

“Get off the road, you know the biggest thing is a lot of people get blown over and it’s just best and safe to pull over.” said Deitzler.

However, Robert Camacho with CEDR Transportation explains that the decision to tread forward depends on the weight you are driving.

“If your nice and heavy and with what we carry about 45,000 pounds we can go ahead and do about 60 miles per hour nice and safely, if you’re lighter if you’re lighter then I would recommend pulling over.” said Camacho.

While the decision to either slow down or shut down during a route will delay shipment, both drivers say that their companies would rather them be safe.

