Total number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico now passes 14,000

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials have announced 238 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday bringing the total number of cases in New Mexico to 14,251.
Health officials also announced 21 new cases in Doña Ana County.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 97 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 20 new cases in Curry County
- 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 7 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 20 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 17 new cases in San Juan County
- 11 new cases Sandoval County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
The Department of Health on Thursday also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
They are:
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 533, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
These are the total number of cases that have been reported in each county, according to health officials.
Bernalillo County: 2,816
Catron County: 2
Chaves County: 151
Cibola County: 244
Colfax County: 9
Curry County: 227
Doña Ana County: 1,306
Eddy County: 122
Grant County: 29
Guadalupe County: 20
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 64
Lea County: 230
Lincoln County: 18
Los Alamos County: 11
Luna County: 113
McKinley County: 3,567
Otero County: 67
Quay County: 12
Rio Arriba County: 128
Roosevelt County: 76
Sandoval County: 802
San Juan County: 2,628
San Miguel County: 23
Santa Fe County: 302
Sierra County: 14
Socorro County: 61
Taos County: 51
Torrance County: 47
Union County: 8
Valencia County: 168
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Otero County Prison Facility: 275
- Otero County Processing Center: 149
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 43
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 457
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
Health officials said there are 154 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
Health officials also report 6,118 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
- BeeHive Homes of Gallup in Gallup
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Bonney Family Home in Gallup
- Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque
- Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- Good Samaritan Society in Grants
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.