Too many feral cats in Doña Ana County, residents want solutions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents of Doña Ana County and the City of Las Cruces are dealing with a surge of feral cats in their neighborhoods and are asking for a new ordinance.

William Atencio is a Doña Ana County resident. Just minutes outside the city of Las Cruces, his house is surrounded by his most precious treasure: his chickens.

In the past several years, he has seen five feral cats in his neighborhood coming into his yard and killing the first generation of his chickens — all nine of them.

“They’re a part of the family, so every death was terribly traumatizing and emotional,” said Atencio.

He said he saw his neighbor feeding the cats. After calling Animal Control, he says they weren’t able to retrieve the animals, but warned that feeding stray cats in the county is prohibited.

“I had to build a six-feet-tall fence, plus that extra foot with barbed wire,” said Atencio.

He explained that the cats hurt not only his chickens, but his wallet too. On top of building a protective fence for his chickens, he also has damage on the installations underneath his house. He said this increased his heating bills.

Joe Milie, director of a local sanctuary called Broken Promises, said “feral cats aren’t really a cat problem, they’re a people problem.”

Broken Promises implements the trap-neuter-release practices.

The sanctuary retrieves the feral cats, sterilizes them, vaccinates, microchips and returns them back to their area.

“Cats are just trying to live their lives just like the rest of us. They are not diseased and they don’t attack people,” explained Milie.

He said that cities with the most progressive programs with stray cats also have free spay and neuter.

In the City of Las Cruces, residents usually call Animal Control to retrieve the cats. After they have been trapped by Animal Control, they are taken to the Animal Services shelter in Mesilla Valley.

“Because the city doesn’t have any type of feral program, we have to euthanize the cats after the three days is up,” said Clint Thacker, executive director of Animal Services in Mesilla Valley.

The feral cat problem, he believes, came from irresponsible pet ownership practices.

“We did it, so it’s up to us to help them,” said Thacker, explaining that the optimal solution would be implementing a trap-neuter-return program. He said that euthanizing didn’t show to be effective in decreasing the number of stray cats.

In December, more than 30 stray cats were put down, said Thacker.

“Some people think if you euthanize the cat that’s marking the territory in your yard, it’s not going to happen again. And it’s true, that cat won’t, but another cat is going to come in,” he concluded.

Numerous residents reached out to KTSM 9 News over Facebook saying they are feeding some of the cats, but cannot afford to neuter and microchip them.

One Las Cruces resident, Julie Leonard, feeds several dozen cats in her neighborhood. she has been in contact with the local sanctuaries and was trained to neuter the cats herself, but says the microchips are too expensive.

Leonard is afraid Animal Control would take the cats she feeds to be euthanized since they are not microchipped.

“We need subsidized neutering and microchips,” suggested Milie, president of the Broken Promises sanctuary. He encourages all residents to reach out to sanctuaries to prevent more cats being euthanized.

Doña Ana County Animal Control Supervisor Ernest Jimenez believes a TnR program will reduce the number of cats, but “does not reduce the nuisance issues that come along with unowned cats in the community.”

Thacker said the Las Cruces City Council is looking into discussing a new ordinance in March, allowing to implement the TnR program for feral cats.

We reached out to the City of Las Cruces, but have not yet received a confirmation of this claim.