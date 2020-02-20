Tobacco bill gets final approval in New Mexico

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- On Tuesday night, public health bill to regulate the manufacture, distribution, and sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, received final legislative approval.

The Senate bill, sponsored by Sen. Linda Lopez, Sen. Gabriel Ramos, Rep. Elizabeth Thompson and Rep. Joanne Ferrari, known as SB 131, looked to raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products to 21.

The bill passed the House of Representatives on a 40-28 vote.

“This is a public health strategy to reduce youth access to harmful and addictive products, but it’s only effective with real enforcement,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a statement. “That is why SB 131 sets up a comprehensive licensing system for tobacco products so New Mexico can fully benefit from the new federal law.”

With the passage of SB 131, New Mexico joins 39 states that require a license to sell tobacco products and will be the first with a comprehensive structure to regulate e-cigarettes.

“Licensing is an effective regulatory approach that will allow us to better protect New Mexicans from counterfeit products or dangerous ingredients and to better understand who is selling tobacco products, where they are being sold and to enforce compliance with the Tobacco Products Tax,” said Grisham.

