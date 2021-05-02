Three Rivers Fire update: Containment increases, Red Flag Warning issued

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As fire crews make strides to contain the Three Rivers Fire in Lincoln County, N.M., expected wind gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph on Sunday afternoon and warmer temperatures are also increasing the fire danger risk in the area.

As of Sunday, the fire had been 19 percent contained and has been reduced to 7,119 acres. But the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the area on Sunday, which means the fire can grow with the increased winds. That also means the possibility for increased smoke — and the smell of smoke — that may be visible in the northeast area of Ruidoso. The strong winds are expected to persist through Monday.

According to the Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team 2, a reconnaissance flight on Saturday showed that there are still multiple lingering fires inside the fire’s perimeter. The team will continue to monitor those areas that are still inaccessible to firefighters. Helicopters are available to drop water on any hot spots within the fire area.

Although most of the Lincoln National Forest is still open to visitors, the forest, the Mescalero Apache Tribal lands and surrounding areas are currently under Fire Restrictions.

Road closures still in effect:

• Bonito Canyon Road past the Bonito Lake Dam

• Nogal Canyon Road past the Nogal Peak trailhead

• Three Rivers Trailhead and Campground

• Monjeau Lookout at Sierra Vista

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ThreeRiversFire2021.

