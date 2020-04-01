Three new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health has reported 48 additional positive tests for COVID-19 including one additional death in New Mexico. Three of the new cases are from Doña Ana County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

2 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

On Tuesday, the Department of Health also reported one new death in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

Health officials said the victim was a woman in her 90s. She resided in Sandoval County. The Department of Health said the woman was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The Department of Health said the number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now at six.

New Mexico now has a total of 363 positive tests for COVID-19.

The Department of Health said currently there are 31 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. Officials said the number may include people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico.

The number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state, officials said.

According to the Department of Health, as of Wednesday, there are 26 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health also said it has detected community spread and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive.

Officials said all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety, and welfare.

Officials also said that additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated.

All businesses except those deemed essential have been ordered to close, officials said. New Mexicans are also strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Due to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

​-Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

​-Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

​-Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

​-Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

-New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.

The site is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19, officials said.

The state Department of Health said it would update its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with additional tests as the state lab provides results.