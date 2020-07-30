Three new COVID-19 deaths announced in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County and 255 in the entire state combined.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 63 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 17 new cases in Chaves County
- 12 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 15 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 35 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 14 new cases in Sandoval County
- 22 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 15 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
The Department of Health also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
They are:
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 635, according to health officials.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 20,388 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 4,688
- Catron County: 4
- Chaves County: 317
- Cibola County: 318
- Colfax County: 13
- Curry County: 431
- Doña Ana County: 2,139
- Eddy County: 239
- Grant County: 66
- Guadalupe County: 31
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 85
- Lea County: 596
- Lincoln County: 91
- Los Alamos County: 18
- Luna County: 220
- McKinley County: 3,977
- Mora County: 6
- Otero County: 178
- Quay County: 31
- Rio Arriba County: 292
- Roosevelt County: 134
- Sandoval County: 1,063
- San Juan County: 2,986
- San Miguel County: 41
- Santa Fe County: 550
- Sierra County: 28
- Socorro County: 73
- Taos County: 91
- Torrance County: 59
- Union County: 25
- Valencia County: 346
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 266
- Otero County Prison Facility: 278
- Otero County Processing Center: 159
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 43
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 470
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3
As of Thursday, there are 156 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, according to the New Mexico Health Department.
Health officials are also reporting that there 8,015 COVID-19 cases have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).