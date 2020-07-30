Three new COVID-19 deaths announced in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County and 255 in the entire state combined.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

63 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

15 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

4 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 635, according to health officials.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 20,388 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 4,688

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 317

Cibola County: 318

Colfax County: 13

Curry County: 431

Doña Ana County: 2,139

Eddy County: 239

Grant County: 66

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 85

Lea County: 596

Lincoln County: 91

Los Alamos County: 18

Luna County: 220

McKinley County: 3,977

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 178

Quay County: 31

Rio Arriba County: 292

Roosevelt County: 134

Sandoval County: 1,063

San Juan County: 2,986

San Miguel County: 41

Santa Fe County: 550

Sierra County: 28

Socorro County: 73

Taos County: 91

Torrance County: 59

Union County: 25

Valencia County: 346

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 266

Otero County Prison Facility: 278

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 470

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

As of Thursday, there are 156 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, according to the New Mexico Health Department.

Health officials are also reporting that there 8,015 COVID-19 cases have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).