Three new COVID-19 deaths announced in New Mexico

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County and 255 in the entire state combined.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 63 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 17 new cases in Chaves County
  • 12 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 15 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 35 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 14 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 22 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 15 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 635, according to health officials.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 20,388 COVID-19 cases:

  • Bernalillo County: 4,688
  • Catron County: 4
  • Chaves County: 317
  • Cibola County: 318
  • Colfax County: 13
  • Curry County: 431
  • Doña Ana County: 2,139
  • Eddy County: 239
  • Grant County: 66
  • Guadalupe County: 31
  • Harding County: 1
  • Hidalgo County: 85
  • Lea County: 596
  • Lincoln County: 91
  • Los Alamos County: 18
  • Luna County: 220
  • McKinley County: 3,977
  • Mora County: 6
  • Otero County: 178
  • Quay County: 31
  • Rio Arriba County: 292
  • Roosevelt County: 134
  • Sandoval County: 1,063
  • San Juan County: 2,986
  • San Miguel County: 41
  • Santa Fe County: 550
  • Sierra County: 28
  • Socorro County: 73
  • Taos County: 91
  • Torrance County: 59
  • Union County: 25
  • Valencia County: 346

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 266
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 278
  • Otero County Processing Center: 159
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 470
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

As of Thursday, there are 156 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, according to the New Mexico Health Department.

Health officials are also reporting that there 8,015 COVID-19 cases have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Lou Henson dies at age 88

Animal Services launches lost pet finder at local parks

President Trump signs pipeline permits after remarks at Midland oil rig

Air Force One arrives in Midland for President Trump's visit to Permian Basin

Texas weighs importance of Trump Permian Basin visit

State lawmakers weigh in before Trump’s Texas visit

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link