Three high schools in Las Cruces recognized as top schools in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Three high schools in the Las Cruces Public Schools district are being recognized as some of the best high schools in the state of New Mexico.

Arrowhead Medical Academy, Arrowhead Early College Academy, and Centennial High School made U.S. News and World Report’s best high schools list.

Out of 223 high schools listed in the report, Arrowhead Medical Academy earned the fifth spot on the list. Arrowhead Early College Academy landed ninth on the list and Centennial High School took the 13th spot.

U.S. News and World Report said it reviewed more than 24,000 public high schools in the U.S.

The online magazine then ranked each high school based on six criteria.

The six criteria for the rankings included:

College readiness based on the proportions of 12th-grade students who took and passed advanced placement and/or International Baccalaureate exams.

College curriculum breadth based on proportions of 12th-grade students who took and passed AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas.

Math and reading proficiency, based on student performance on state-required tests.

Math and reading performance, based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school’s proportion of underserved students.

Underserved student performance, based on how black, Hispanic, and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state.

Graduation rates based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2013-2014 and graduated four years later.

Gabriela Alaniz, the principal at Arrowhead Park Early College High School and Medical Academy said she was proud of students and staff.

“Our staff works hard to provide an environment of support and it never ceases to amaze me to see what our students can accomplish in four years. It’s an honor to be part of this exceptional community of learners,” Alaniz said.

Susie Hendee, principal at Centennial High School, echoed Alaniz’s excitement after the announcement was made.

“This is a tremendous honor,” said Hendee. “The staff and students at Centennial stand among the highest in achievement expectations and student recognition. We honor our students in all aspects of education and will continue to challenge and support them to strive beyond their perceived limits.”

You can see the full list and rankings from other states by clicking here.