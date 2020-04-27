Thomas Branigan Memorial Library offers free movie streaming to the community

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Thomas Branigan Memorial Library is partnering with Kanopy to offer free movie streaming to the public.

Branigan Library announced library members will have access to Kanopy’s video streaming services through May 22.

According to a release, this includes the opportunity to stream critically acclaimed documentaries, independent and world cinema, film classics, kids’ shows, award-winning films, and Great Courses online.

The service can be accessed by visiting the Library’s website and clicking on ‘Digital Resources’ and ‘Kanopy’.

Branigan Library says a library card is required in order to take advantage of these services. Those who do not possess a library card can apply for one over the phone or via email at library.admin@las-cruces.org.

For more information, people can call Branigan Library between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (575) 528-4000.