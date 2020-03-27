Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces instituting temporary policies to reduce COVID-19 spread

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces said it will be instituting a temporary policy to reduce the possible risk of COVID-19 exposure to the public, court participants, and the employees of the Court.

Starting March 25, people who are seeking to access the Third Judicial District Court will undergo two separate screenings at the main entrance to the courthouse.

Officials said the first screening will occur outside the main door. Personnel will be stationed outside of the door to screen and assess each individual’s physical condition by both observation and inquiry.

Officials also said each person who is seeking to enter the courthouse will be asked three questions to determine whether they meet the New Mexico Department of Health criteria to establish whether a COVID-19 high-risk contagion exists.

The three questions are:

1) Whether the individual reports a fever, cough, or shortness of breath that has developed in the past fourteen (14) days;

2) Whether the individual has traveled within the last fourteen (14) days to high-risk COIVD-19 affected areas as defined by the New Mexico Department of Health; or

3) Whether the individual reports a diagnosis, or close contact with anyone who has a diagnosis, of a COVID-19 infection, or has been in contact with someone who has been in a defined high-risk area within the last 14 days.

Persons answering affirmatively to any of these questions will be asked to leave the courthouse campus and return to their own residence and contact medical personnel for further direction, officials said.

A second screening will take place once an individual passes through the Primary screening.

The secondary screening will take place within a short distance from the main entrance.

Personnel will be present to assess the reason for why the individual seeks access to the courthouse.

The Third Judicial District Court compiled a list of each reason:

-if the individual is present for purposes of filing a pleading, that individual will be given a facsimile number where the individual can fax his or her pleading to the Clerk’s office from outside of the courthouse. The individual will also be given an email address as a second option, where the individual can email his or her pleading from their own personal computer to the Clerk of the court. The individual will be redirected to go back outside of the courthouse to accomplish the filing of their document.

-if the individual is present to inquire about the status of his or her case, the individual will be provided a phone number to the Clerk’s office so that individuals can call at their convenience and inquire. The individual will be redirected to go back outside of the courthouse to use their own personal cell phone to call the Clerk’s office. If the individual seeks assistance as an unrepresented litigant, the individual may be provided the following options: 1) they may call a phone number to set an appointment with the pro se office, or 2) they will be provided the Third Judicial District website address so that they can download information and documents, or 3) they may be provided a phone number to the pro se office to discuss the matter with office personnel as necessary.

-if the individual seeks to make a payment or filing an initial pleading that requires payment of a fee, the individual after Secondary screening, will be directed to the Clerk’s office to conduct the payment/and or filing.

-all individuals with matters deemed emergency-type filings (domestic violence petitions, law enforcement filings, emergency injunctive relief, emergency custody motions, etc.) will be directed to the Clerk’s office.

Attorneys, litigants, witnesses, legal staff, the press and families attending court hearings:

Pursuant to Supreme Court Order No. 20-8500-006 (March 23, 2020), the Third Judicial District will utilize remote methods (video, telephonic, etc.) to conduct court hearings whenever possible.

If remote methods cannot be utilized, the court may require personal attendance at a hearing. Attorneys, litigants, witnesses, legal staff, the press and families attending hearings will all be subject to the Primary screening. However, the Third Judicial District notes that pursuant to the Supreme Court Order No. 20-8500-006; no more than 15 individuals can congregate in one area.

Depending on the nature of the proceeding, the judge and staff may need to have individuals removed from the courtroom and they will be asked to sit outside in the hallway, and when necessary, outside of the building. Every effort will be made to keep the core participants (attorneys, parties, legal staff, and witnesses) in the proceeding area. Additional seating will be offered at the discretion of the judge and his/her staff. No legal proceedings will occur without the core participants.

The Third Judicial District said that the policy will be subject to amendment at any time, depending on how conditions change.

The Third Judicial District asks that the public be patient as they take all steps necessary to keep the court “open”, but at the same time, provide a measure of safety for the health of the public and its staff. Should there be any question about this policy or other concern, please feel free to call:

Administration: 575-523-8200 ext 201

Drug Court: 575-523-8200 ext 395 or 341

Jury: 575-523-8200 ext 350

Mediation: 575-523-8200 ext 314

Clerk’s Office: 575-528-8316

575-528-8334

575-523-8254

Pro Se/ Self Help Center: 575-523-8200 ext 326.