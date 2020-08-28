‘The Stache’ providing safe eating options for NMSU students

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico State University Dining Services is offering students, faculty and staff a new way to grab some of their favorite meals while staying safe from COVID-19.

A food truck called “The Stache” is rolling through the campus and is providing foods such as sandwiches, burritos and horchatas.

According to NMSU’s website, resident students who are on a meal plan and are quarantined will receive two hot meals a day including lunch and dinner. The student will also receive a bag of groceries twice a week that will include breakfast items.

You can find more information about meal plans at NMSU by clicking here.

NMSU Dining Services operates from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

On Friday, it runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and on Saturday the hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For people who are looking for the food truck, they can locate it by downloading the “Where’s the Foodtruck?” app.