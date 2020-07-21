Temporary order keeps indoor dining in New Mexico closed — for now

SANTA FE, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico Governor will be able to continue keeping the doors closed on indoor dining in the state thanks to an emergency court order.

Monday afternoon, a State Judge ruled in favor of the New Mexico Restaurant Federation, which filed a suit against the state to allow indoor dining, despite the Governor’s orders.

Just hours later, the State Supreme Court granted Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency request to stay a temporary order allowing indoor dining in the state.

The Governor says she’s thankful for the court’s quick action and says people and businesses are owed consistency and fairness.