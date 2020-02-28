Las Cruces teen’s life remembered 15 years after her murder from dating violence

Las Cruces, NM (KTSM) — February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and La Casa Inc. teamed up with the Wax family who lost their daughter while in a toxic relationship 15 years ago.

Ashley Dawn Wax was only 15-years-old when she was fatally shot in front of her home by her boyfriend David Garcia.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Garcia threatened Wax on multiple occasions to kill her if she ever left him.

“We were in shock… and then it came to be that Ashley was taken by another student at LCHS (Las Cruces High School) we didn’t want to believe it,” said Michael Bearcy who was a friend of Wax.

La Casa Inc. in Las Cruces tells KTSM they often shelter victims of domestic abuse. The shelter was founded in 1981 and is currently the largest shelter in New Mexico. La Casa Inc. partnered with the Wax family to bring awareness on teen dating violence by holding a vigil for Ashley.

During Thursday’s vigil, La Casa shared tips on making sure you’re not in a toxic relationship.

“So if you’re in a relationship, boy or girl, is trying to isolate you and keep you all to themselves … you’re not able to access family anymore or friends that’s a concern. If there’s intimidation, volatile anger, all these things are signs that something’s not right,” said Henry Brutus, the Executive Director for La Casa Inc.

The shelter explained it’s all about educating the public.

“I mean I have a teenage daughter and a teenage son so I want to get the word out there and educate everyone so we can try to prevent this,” said Pamela Strobby.

The Wax family announced at the vigil that David Garcia will be released from prison in March.

“We’re all shocked that David Garcia is going to be released from prison after only 15 years,” Dona Richman, a family friend said.

They asked the community to help write letters to Garcia’s parole officers, to help keep Garcia away from them as much as possible.

If you would like to write a letter and help the Wax family you can send your letters by fax at 1-505-827-8548 or email them to Christyana.esquibel@state.nm.us and cdvictimsrvcs@stat.nms