LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday.



Police say Cassie Pawley-Cano ran away from Organ Mountain High School on November 4, 2022.

Pawley-Cano is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans. Police say she may be headed to Los Angeles.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pawley-Cano is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.