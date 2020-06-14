Sword-wielding suspect was involved in violent incident involving LCPD just days before Las Cruces murder

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Court documents obtained by KTSM reveal a chaotic and escalating pattern of violence involving the suspect in the murder of a 33-year-old man in a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday night. The documents include new information that he was wanted for escaping LCPD and barricading himself inside his apartment just three days before the slaying.

Arturo Quintana, 31, is charged with First-Degree Murder in the murder of Efren Gutierrez, 33, at his apartment complex located at 1101 E. Boutz Road in Las Cruces around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

June 7

Las Cruces Police were called to 1101 E. Boutz around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, to reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned the victim alleged his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s son, later identified as Arturo Quintana, strangled and punched him before ordering him to leave the apartment.

During their investigation, officers allege Quintana approached them, demanding LCPD leave the complex, claiming he had authority over the officers. During the incident, officers noted he had a large, sheathed knife in a holster hanging from his right pocket.

Quintana began screaming obscenities toward officers and eventually went into his apartment and closed the door, documents state. Officers claimed when they attempted to take Quintana into custody, he was non-compliant and struggled with the officers. During the struggle, LCPD officers deployed a Taser, hitting him at least once. He escaped custody and barricaded himself inside his apartment.

By the time a search warrant was obtained to enter the apartment for Quintana, he’d managed to escape through a second-story window. On June 8, a Las Cruces judge signed a warrant for Quintana’s arrest for Cruelty to Animals, Battery upon a Peace officer, Battery, and Resisting Arrest, Evading or Obstructing an Officer.

June 10

Several residents at the tight-knit Mesilla Manor Apartments had interactions with Arturo Quintana the evening of June 10 before Las Cruces were called to Efren Gutierrez’s apartment around 10:45 p.m.

According to the affidavit, Efren Gutierrez and another apartment complex resident returned from the store. They came into contact with Quintana, who was allegedly swinging a large sword around in the parking lot, hitting Efren’s car.

The resident said Efren went into his apartment while she went to another apartment to eat. She emerged shortly after eating and heard yelling coming from Efren’s apartment.

The witness told officers that she ran to Efren’s apartment, where she says she heard glass breaking and grunting coming from inside. Shortly after that, Quintana exited Efren’s apartment, saying, “I did what needed to be done,” and “I did what you asked/told me to do.”

She told officers that Arturo began saying Efren was a “murderer of women and children,” and then he started pointing inside Efren’s apartment and said, “that is Arturo Quintana, I am now Efren Gutierrez. I did what needed to be done.”

By this time, several apartment residents exited their homes to see what the commotion was according to the documents. Many residents reported hearing Arturo claim to be Efren before fleeing the scene.

A woman walking nearby told officers she encountered Quintana, who “appeared to be high,” and that he “could barely speak.” She reported that he’d started talking about “religious things” and pointed her attention toward his apartment complex, where responding police were arriving. He told her, “the devil is over there.”

Efren Gutierrez was found inside his home with a broken mirror on his chest, a sword next to his body, and injuries consistent with having been stabbed and cut.

Court documents say Arturo Gutierrez did make a statement to police after his arrest, stating that he believed Efren was a terrorist who had been assaulting women and children, and he needed to be stopped. He told officers that the only way to stop him was to “cut off his head.” He allegedly told detectives he’d used a mirror that had broken during the fight and stated that he “stood over Efren and made several downward thrusts to Efren’s neck.” He then told officers that this was “a lot of work.”

Prior to last week’s incidents, Arturo Quintana had no prior charges in the State of New Mexico. Court documents reveal he’d served three years in prison for Aggravated Robbery out of Pima County, Arizona. It’s unknown how long Arturo Quintana had been in the Las Cruces area.

Quintana is being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.