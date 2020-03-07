Suspects in Las Cruces drive-by shooting located, charged

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Police arrested two Albuquerque men suspected of a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in south Las Cruces.

Sebastian Chacon, 19 and Ethan Ryan Xavier Oller, 18, of Albuquerque, are both charged with shooting at a dwelling or occupied building.

According to a news release by the City of Las Cruces, at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of shots fired at an apartment in the 2200 block of Stern Drive.

Police determined the apartment building was struck about 21 times though officers recovered only four 9mm shell casings from outside the apartment.

Investigators learned the occupant of one of the apartments had been in contact with Chacon, on social media, to purchase a form of illegal narcotics.

The deal reportedly fell through and Chacon felt disrespected, the release said.

The two men allegedly exchanged words on social media before Chacon and Oller went to the victim’s apartment with the intention of fighting the victim.

According to the release, on Thursday, police learned Chacon’s gray Mercedes was parked outside the WoodSpring Suites, at 2080 S. Triviz Dr. Just outside of the vehicle, officers found several 9mm shell casings and more shell casings were observed inside the car.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and located more than a dozen 9mm shell casings from inside Chacon’s car, the release said.

Investigators also recovered two 9mm handguns during their search, one in Oller’s possession and another inside the hotel room.

Chacon and Oller were both originally charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and charged for the shooting on Friday.

Both men are being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.