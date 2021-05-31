Suspect taken into custody after SWAT incident in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A suspect was taken into custody Monday after a SWAT situation that happened east of Interstate 25 near the New Mexico State University campus in Las Cruces.

An official with the Las Cruces Police Department said there were no reported injuries in the incident.

Officials with New Mexico State University asked the public to avoid an area east of its campus due to the incident.

An alert from the NMSU Emergency Notification System said that a situation on Desert Shadow Place near Geothermal Drive was disrupting traffic in the area. Officials said to avoid the areas of Wells and Triviz to the east, Loop Drive and Las Alturas, Loop and Geothermal and the NMSU Golf course.

This story will be updated as more information comes in the KTSM newsroom.

