Suspect in shooting near NMSU campus arrested, charged with murder

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A 24-year-old Las Cruces man is facing murder and attempted murder charges following a shooting outside a bar near New Mexico State University early Friday morning.

Adam Torres is charged in the shooting death of Rogelio ‘Roy’ Alexander Baeza outside of the Halos Ultra Lounge located at 2460 S. Locust Street. He is also accused of shooting and injuring Jeffery Herrera who was inside a vehicle with Baeza at the time of the shooting.

KTSM obtained the statement of probable cause for Torres’ arrest which outlines what led to the deadly bar shooting. According to Jeffrey Herrera, he and Baeza had been fighting with Torres and a second man identified as “Loki” for days over $2,000 that Torres owed Baeza. According to Herrera, Torres owed Baeza money and felt offended by the way he’d approached him to get a repayment. As a result, Torres allegedly put “money on” Baeza and Herrera’s heads.

According to the court documents, Herrera and Baeza had gone to Halos Ultra Lounge for a couple of drinks and had stepped out to Baeza’s white Acura to smoke marijuana. Documents indicate that Herrera believes someone inside the bar tipped Torres off that the pair was at the bar.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Torres showing up in a vehicle and beginning to walk toward Baeza’s Acura before firing his weapon several times. Baeza was shot in the head while sitting inside the car, which is where LCPD officers found him upon arrival.

Torres is being held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.