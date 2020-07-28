Suspect in Las Cruces drive-by shooting arrested

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police arrested a 28-year-old man accused of firing a gun in a neighborhood Saturday evening.

Emilio Daniel Palacios, 28, of the 5900 block of Desert Plum Lane, is charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle and one count of tampering with evidence.

According to LCPD, just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, they were dispatched to reports of a loud house party near Bolack Drive and San Lorenzo Avenue in the Legends West neighborhood. While responding to the house party call, officers heard shots coming from an area south of their location.

LCPD says they drove toward the sound of gunfire and spotted a maroon Ford sedan speeding toward them. Officers stopped the vehicle that was occupied by three men, including Palacios, who was the front seat passenger. During the investigation, they learned the car belonged to Palacios and had fake Texas license plates.

Investigators say ammunition and the gun were visible near the front-passenger seat. Police learned Palacios allegedly fired multiple shots into the air from the moving vehicle as it drove along San Miguel Avenue.

Palacios was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond. No charges have been filed against the driver or the backseat passenger of the vehicle.