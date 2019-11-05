Suspect dead following Las Cruces warrant arrest gone awry

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A wanted man is dead after police say he shot at Las Cruces Police and U.S. Marshal’s agents attempting to serve a warrant on him.

It happened Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Lohman Avenue in Las Cruces, just a block west of the Walmart. According to Las Cruces Police, they were working with U.S. Marshal’s to serve a warrant on a man wanted for a violent felony.

When they approached the man in the parking lot of the business, he fired shots toward police and law enforcement returned fire, killing him.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Las Cruces Police say they will not identify the suspect killed in the incident until the conclusion of their on-site investigation which will last until Tuesday morning.

The officer-involved incident task force is investigating the shooting. The task-force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Police, the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s office and New Mexico State University Police.

The New Mexico State Police are also assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI following an officer-involved shooting just hours earlier in Sunland Park where a Border Patrol agent shot and killed a man suspected of illegally crossing the border.