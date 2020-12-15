Suspect arrested for breaking into Las Cruces Baskin-Robbins

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Dale Maag

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of breaking into a Las Cruces Baskin-Robbins early Tuesday morning.

Dale Maag was charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count possession of a controlled substance, both fourth-degree felonies.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, the franchisee of the Baskin-Robbins at 1492 E. Missouri Ave., received notification through his video surveillance system that someone was inside the business.

The victim drove to the business and called 911 to report the incident.

Las Cruces police officers arrived to find the suspect, later identified as Maag, just outside the business. Investigators reviewed the store’s video surveillance system that appears to show Maag as the suspect who broke into the business.

After Maag was arrested, police found methamphetamine inside of Maag’s backpack.

Maag was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

NM border trade: Santa Teresa Port of Entry

Vaccines arrive in El Paso at UMC

Vigil held for murdered teen

UMC expecting vaccines on Tuesday

Ysleta ISD mum on possible 'Indians' name change

Serious crash reported in West El Paso

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime