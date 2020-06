SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – The entire Sunland Park police force has been placed in quarantine after one person in the department has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Mayor of Sunland Park, all 20 officers will be quarantined at home.

The mayor has asked the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico State Police to help respond to calls.

The mayor said residents should not hesitate to call 911 in case of an emergency.