Street racing leads to Las Cruces crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department said a two-vehicle crash late Friday night was caused by street racing.

The 44-year-old driver of a red Ford Mustang involved in the crash was airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso. His 17-year-old son, riding as a passenger, received relatively minor injuries.
 
The 18-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Camaro and his 21-year-old passenger, a woman, both received relatively minor injuries.

Las Cruces police learned that shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, the Ford Mustang was racing another vehicle on Rea Boulevard. Both vehicles were headed north on Rea when the Chevy Camaro allegedly pulled out in front of the Mustang. The Mustang broad-sided the Camaro on the roadway.
 
Several bystanders, including the vehicle allegedly street racing against the Mustang, fled the area before police arrived.
 
Traffic investigators are asking for witnesses to the crash to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

